Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.33. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,416.42.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

