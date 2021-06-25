Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.