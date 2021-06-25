Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $617.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $624.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.23 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Primerica stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.