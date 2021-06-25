CIBC Increases OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

