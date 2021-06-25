Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMMCF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.