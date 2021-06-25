FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

