Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEI shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.