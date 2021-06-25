Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to “Hold”

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

ADMP stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $326,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

