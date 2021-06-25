Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

