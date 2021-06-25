Darden Restaurants Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 633% compared to the average daily volume of 1,067 put options.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

