Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 11,782 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.