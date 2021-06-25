Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.24. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.04, with a volume of 319,464 shares traded.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.66.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

