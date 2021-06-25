Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,029 ($13.44). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,029 ($13.44), with a volume of 855,259 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

