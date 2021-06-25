DENTSPLY SIRONA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 757 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

