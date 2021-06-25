FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reduced by Analyst

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

