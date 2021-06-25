FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Increased by Analyst

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anaconda Mining in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANX stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$163.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

