GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,411 ($18.43) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,362.76. The company has a market cap of £70.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

