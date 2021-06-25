Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

