Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Hold by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ATLKY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

