Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of CEQP opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

