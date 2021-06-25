Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OMIC opened at $26.19 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

