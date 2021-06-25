Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

