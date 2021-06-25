GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

