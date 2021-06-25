The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $308.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.93. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
