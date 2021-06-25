The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $308.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.93. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

