Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. On average, analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

