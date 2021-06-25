Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.