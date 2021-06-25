Reviewing Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.32 -$10.10 million N/A N/A Giggles N’ Hugs $2.43 million 0.10 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Giggles N’ Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker.

Volatility and Risk

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Muscle Maker beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Giggles N’ Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, California; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

