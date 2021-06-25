Head to Head Contrast: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.51 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.45 ThredUp $186.01 million 13.05 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

ContextLogic beats ThredUp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

