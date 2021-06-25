VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Damien Pierron Buys 5,000 Shares

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Shares of VNH opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.36. The firm has a market cap of £112.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. VietNam Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

