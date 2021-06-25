VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Damien Pierron Buys 5,000 Shares

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).
Shares of VNH opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.36. The firm has a market cap of £112.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. VietNam Holding Limited has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.45).
VietNam Company Profile
