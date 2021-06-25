Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Kion Group stock opened at €91.82 ($108.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €86.46. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

