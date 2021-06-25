Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €56.09 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

DPW opened at €58.31 ($68.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.90. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

