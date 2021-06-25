Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is €139.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

