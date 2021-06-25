Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

SHL stock opened at €50.90 ($59.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €50.48 ($59.39).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

