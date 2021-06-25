Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

SHL stock opened at €50.90 ($59.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €50.48 ($59.39).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

