HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €85.48 ($100.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

