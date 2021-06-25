Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was down 3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 5,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,357,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,238 shares of company stock worth $3,683,843. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

