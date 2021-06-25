Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of CP opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.