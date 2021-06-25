Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$364.09.

CP opened at C$93.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$244.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$66.46 and a 52-week high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

