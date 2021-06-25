Brokers Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

YRI stock opened at C$5.36 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

