Cathay General Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

