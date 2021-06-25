Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $26.85. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 15,346 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

