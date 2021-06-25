BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $32.66. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 14,738 shares traded.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $766.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.