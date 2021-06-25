Patterson Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

