Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 28th

Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 28th. Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RAMMU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

