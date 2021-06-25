MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 215.84 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 215.84 ($2.82), with a volume of 23197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.57).

Specifically, insider Roger Lane-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($13,195.71). Also, insider Michael J. Bell sold 12,450 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £20,293.50 ($26,513.59).

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.