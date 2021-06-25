MultiPlan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical volume of 1,354 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,977,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

