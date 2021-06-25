Chindata Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 507,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

