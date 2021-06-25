Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

