Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

