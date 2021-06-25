Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Luther Burbank by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.