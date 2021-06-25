Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.86 ($164.54).

Shares of AFX opened at €161.75 ($190.29) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a 52-week high of €160.00 ($188.24). The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion and a PE ratio of 89.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

